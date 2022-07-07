WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) — The United States Department of Labor announced the award of more than $121 million in Apprenticeship Building America Grants to strengthen and modernize programs.

Pennsylvania received $4 million in grant money from the program.

“The funding of $121.7 million in Apprenticeship Building America grants reaffirms and advances the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to strengthening and expanding Registered Apprenticeships,” Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said.

“The Apprenticeship Building America grants will develop new pathways to good-quality jobs and provide America’s workers with opportunities to access and succeed in those pathways, and the intentional focus on equity partnerships and pre-apprenticeship activities will create opportunities for underrepresented and underserved communities,” she addded.

The Apprenticeship Building America grant program advances the department’s efforts to expand and modernize Registered Apprenticeship by increasing the number of programs and apprentices.

Funding was awarded in four categories:

State Apprenticeship System Building and Modernization.

Expansion of Registered Apprenticeship Program Opportunities for Youth.

Ensuring Equitable Registered Apprenticeship Program Pathways through Pre-Apprenticeship Leading to RAP enrollment and Equity Partnerships.

Registered Apprenticeship Hubs to facilitate the establishment, scaling and expansion of Registered Apprenticeship Programs in new and fast-growing industries and occupations.

A full list of recipients of these grants can be seen below.