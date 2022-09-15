CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Outdoor recreation contributes 150,000 full-time jobs and $12 billion dollars to Pennsylvania’s economy every year.

With the launch of a new Recreation Engagement Coalition, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) looks to increase that value.

“DCNR has made strategic accomplishments in the first seven years of the Wolf Administration and is intent on building upon that progress in 2022 and beyond,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said.

The coalition will be “primary advisers” helping to build the commonwealth’s Office of Outdoor Recreation.

Serving on the coalition is the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau’s Communications Director Edward Stoddard.

“Pennsylvania is a premier outdoor recreation destination and it’s great to be a part of the group that will be helping to drive the strategy and tactics of the new Pennsylvania Office of Outdoor Recreation,” Stoddard said.

The office is responsible for coordinating entities within and connected to state government, aligning and supporting strategic initiatives, partnerships, policies, resources, and more.

The DCNR said its goal is to equitably enhance access to and participation in outdoor recreation, support outdoor businesses for the benefit of all Pennsylvanians, and leverage outdoor recreation for community and economic development and sustainability.

Stoddard said the coalition will be visiting Happy Valley in October to discuss their next steps.