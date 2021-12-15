The House State Government Committing met on preliminary plan for congressional redistricting

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The House State Government Committee is holding a hearing to vote on their preliminary plan for the congressional redistricting.

The plan they are reviewing is a citizen-submitted map, that was sent in through the committee’s online mapping tool by a Lehigh County resident Amanda Holt.

Chairman Seth Grove (R-York), offered one amendment would be to make minor adjustments to Holt’s submitted map to improve on its compactness of districts. Grove said this as a response to citizens’ concerns regarding communities of interest and increasing minority presentation in Philadelphia. Similar to the preliminary plan, Grove’s amendment suggestion was developed without the use of partisan data.

The live streaming is ongoing and we will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.