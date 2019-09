Pa. (WTAJ) — Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy with special guest The Interrupters are set to launch the “Hella Mega Tour” on June 13, 2020.

PNC Park will be hosting the tour on August, 15, 2020 and then head to Hershey, Pa to the Hersheypark Stadium on August 16, 2020.

Ticket pre-sale starts on September 16, and general admission sales start on September 20.

For more information, check out the Hella Mega Tour site by clicking here.