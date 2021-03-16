Grants available for rural Pa. communities to fight wildfires

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Funding is now available for rural communities in Pennsylvania to increase their protection against wildfires.

Local firefighting organizations in communities with less than 10,000 residents qualify for the funding, which will be used for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.

Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego said wildfires continue to pose a dangerous and growing threat to Pennsylvania’s state forests, economic interests and the communities that live and recreate near them.

“Grant programs like these are vital tools for state government to ensure volunteer firefighters get needed equipment and training so they may perform their jobs as professionally and safely as possible,” Trego said.

To apply for funding, you must submit an electronic application on the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website. They must be submitted by May 13 at 4 p.m and only online applications will be accepted.

Grant funding can also be used to purchase portable radios, installing dry hydrants, training wildfire fighters or converting and maintaining federal excess vehicles. The aid will be granted on a cost-share basis and the maximum grant that will be considered is $10k.

The DCNR distributed nearly $592 to 109 volunteer fire companies across the commonwealth in 2020 where forest and brush fires are common.