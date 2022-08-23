PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The 2022 grant application for the Unconventional Gas Well Fund(UGWF) Grant Program is now open.

The application process opened on Monday, Aug. 22, and will be available for 60 days.

The Act 13 UGWF Grant Program provides grants for volunteer and career fire, emergency medical services, and rescue companies throughout the 40 counties of Pennsylvania where unconventional gas well drilling has been permitted, or those counties that directly border the permitted counties and who respond to gas well-related emergencies.

You may apply for a grant in only one of the three eligible program projects: certification, equipment, or training.

Eligible Projects

Certification: Obtaining professional National Certification for members.

Obtaining professional National Certification for members. Equipment: Purchase of firefighting, emergency medical, rescue, or air monitoring equipment used on, or related to, an unconventional gas well pad emergency response. All equipment purchased through the grant program will include training on the equipment provided at no additional costs to the grant recipient(s).

Training: Training classes and required educational materials paid for with Act 13 UGWF Grant Program funds must be PSFA approved curriculum, and meet a predetermined minimum class size.

You can fill out the online grant application if your eligible. The application deadline is Friday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m.