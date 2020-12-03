Governor Wolf urges lawmakers to continue unemployment programs set to expire by the new year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf sent a letter to the state’s Congressional delegation Thursday, urging the federal government to continue multiple federal unemployment programs that are set to expire at the end of the month.

In his letter, Wolf writes “Without extension, PUA will expire on December 31, 2020, and three-quarters of a million Pennsylvanians will be without any unemployment benefits. This will be detrimental to the livelihood of our commonwealth both socially and economically.”

Since March, the Department of Labor & Industry has paid more than $31.6 billion in total unemployment benefits.

“The number of COVID-19 cases is surging now and expected to continue increasing in the weeks to come, endangering both the public and economy,” said Gov. Wolf. “I strongly urge you, our congressional delegation, to consider how important the CARES Act has been to our nation and our state in helping businesses and workers and in preventing further contraction of the economy, and to act swiftly to extend these programs.”

