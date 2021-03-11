Governor Wolf talks 2021 Budget Plan at summit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today, Governor Tom Wolf discussed his highly controversial budget plan at the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center Budget Summit.

The plan includes adding more than one billion dollars to education, raising the tax rate by about 1.5%, and gradually raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

State Representative Kerry Benninghoff says the focus should be on the continued fight against COVID-19.

“Just to arbitrarily say, ‘You got to get to $15,’ at a time when many businesses are struggling just to keep the health care coverage on their employees and to keep them employed, the goal should be getting people back to work, getting the economy open, and then we can talk about some of those issues,” says Representative Benninghoff, 171st District.

A full breakdown of the Governor’s proposed plan can be found here.