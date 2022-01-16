Governor Wolf administration provides update on state preparedness for winter storm

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf’s administration spoke today, Sunday, Jan. 16, that provided updates on state agency activities to prepare for the significant winter storm that will affect most of Pennsylvania.

To rewatch the live stream , click below.

“This is a complex storm that will make travel difficult, if not downright treacherous, at times during the overnight hours and into Monday morning,” said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Executive Deputy Director Jeff Thomas. “PEMA will be in close contact with our county emergency management and state agency partners to stay aware of conditions and provide help when needed.”

Stick with WTAJ Your Weather Authority for all severe weather alerts and updates.