Governor Wolf expands “stay at home” order to Erie County

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — Today Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine revised the “Stay at Home” order to include Erie County.

The order will go into effect starting Tuesday, March 24 at 8:00 p.m. and will continue until April 6.

Individuals can leave the house only if it is essential to the health of themselves, family members, and members of the household. They may also go to work if it is for a life-sustainable business.

The new order now includes eight counties: Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Monroe, Montgomery, and Philadelphia.

For more information on what the “stay at home” order entails, visit the governor’s website.