LIVE: Gov. Wolf and leaders to rally for vote to raise Pa.’s minimum wage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf and community leaders are expected to rally Friday for a vote to raise the state’s minimum wage.

Friday marks the 15 year anniversary since the last changes were made to the minimum wage which currently stands at $7.25, equivalent to the federal minimum wage that was set in 2009.

The Governor has repeatedly pushed for the raise, proposing an increase in the state’s minimum wage to $12 per hour starting July 1, 2021, and a $.50 increase every year until reaching $15 per hour on July 1, 2027.

But the push has long been an issue in the Republican-controlled legislature.

“What is the goal to raising the minimum wage? If that is to give someone more buying powers, keep in mind that the price of goods and services is going to increase and they’re likely going to end up at the same spot they are now,” said Republican lawmaker, Congressman Fred Keller.

The spending plan Wolf ultimately signed did not include the boost. He instead signed a compromise bill that increased education funding and put billions of dollars in the state’s reserve.

On Friday, the Governor will join Democratic legislators and community leaders in Philadelphia demanding the Republican-controlled legislature allow a vote to raise the wage.

