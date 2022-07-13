WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf was at the White House on Wednesday morning.

Wolf went to Washington Wednesday, July 13 to meet with other governors, mayors, and county leaders to talk about the American Rescue Plan. The American Rescue Plan is responsible for the stimulus checks that were given out through the pandemic as well as funds given to municipalities.

Wolf has been pushing for more stimulus checks for Pennsylvania and previously in his proposed PA Opportunity Program, $500 million in ARPA dollars would provide direct payments of up to $2,000 for Pennsylvania households with an income of $80,000 or less.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

President Biden was not at the meeting today as he embarks on a trip throughout the middle east.