Governor Wolf announces largest commitment to solar energy in the U.S.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced a major clean energy initiative that could help Pennsylvania surpass it’s original climate change goals. To date, it’s the largest commitment to solar energy in the United States.

Seven solar arrays will be built across six counties, including Columbia, Juniata, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and York. They will be built, owned, and operated by Lightsource BP, who have four solar facilities currently.

“That includes the Penn State facility that’s delivering 25% of its annual electricity requirements,” said Kevin Smith, CEO of Lightsource BP America.

Leaders say these arrays will primarily be built on farmland, and should be completed by early 2023. They say the process will create economic opportunity as well.

“Through the construction, operation, and maintenance of these solar arrays, Lightsource BP is creating 400 jobs that will benefit local economies and create tax revenue throughout the state,” said Curt Topper, secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of General Services.

Upon completion, the project is expected to supply half the electricity used by state government. It will begin lowering carbon dioxide emissions statewide, to the equivalent of taking 34,000 cars off the road.

“When you multiply that over the 15 year term of this agreement, you get a sense for the massive, positive, environmental impact that this project will bring to the state,” said Chuck Hanna, vice president of national sales for Constellation.

The leaders say the ultimate goal is to preserve our environment for future generations.