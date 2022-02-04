Governor sues to force carbon-pricing plan to take effect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is going to court to force through its regulation imposing a price on carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel-fired power plants, stuck in a dispute with the Republican-controlled Legislature. The lawsuit is aimed at a legislative agency that publishes the weekly official record of Pennsylvania state government agency actions. Wolf’s administration wants a court order to force the agency to publish Wolf’s regulation. Publishing the regulation in the Pennsylvania Bulletin would mean it takes immediate effect. Republicans oppose the regulation and argue that they have more time, several weeks at least, to see if they can muster a two-thirds majority in each chamber to block it.