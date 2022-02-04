February 13 2022 06:30 pm

Governor sues to force carbon-pricing plan to take effect

FILE—In this file photo from June 10, 2021, a flume of emissions flow from a stack at the Cheswick Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant, in Springdale, Pa. A plan to impose a price on carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel-fired power plants in Pennsylvania is going before the Independent Regulatory Review Commission, a five-member panel made up of three Democratic appointees and two Republican appointees on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is going to court to force through its regulation imposing a price on carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel-fired power plants, stuck in a dispute with the Republican-controlled Legislature. The lawsuit is aimed at a legislative agency that publishes the weekly official record of Pennsylvania state government agency actions. Wolf’s administration wants a court order to force the agency to publish Wolf’s regulation. Publishing the regulation in the Pennsylvania Bulletin would mean it takes immediate effect. Republicans oppose the regulation and argue that they have more time, several weeks at least, to see if they can muster a two-thirds majority in each chamber to block it.

