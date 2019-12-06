Governor commutes life sentences of 8 more prisoners

Gov. Tom Wolf is commuting the life sentences of eight more people in prison, bringing the total to 19 since he took office in 2015.

Wolf’s office said Thursday all eight have used their time in prison to rehabilitate themselves, remained largely free of any incident and shown remorse for their actions and victims.

Wolf’s office says those receiving a commutation for a life sentence must go to a halfway house for a year, after which they are under parole supervision for the rest of their lives.

Those recommended for release are seven men — Gervin Deaton, Eugene Grannison, Raymond Johnson, David Moore, David Sheppard, Oscar Pinto and Antonio Mazzccua — and one woman, Mageline Stewart.