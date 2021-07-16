Gov. Wolf welcomes Pa. Task Force 1 home from Surfside, Fla.

PHILADELPHIA (WTAJ) – Members of the Pennsylvania-Task Force 1 (PA-TF1) returned home Friday, July 16 after spending two weeks assisting with the search and rescue efforts at the site of the deadly building collapse in Surfside, Florida.

Upon arrival, Governor Tom Wolf thanked the members of PA-TF1. “This was a dangerous mission but they understood the risks and worked long hours at the site of the building collapse to provide critical emergency services. Pennsylvania is proud and grateful for their service, and I was pleased to be able to welcome them home,” Wolf said, in a press release.

PA-TF 1 is one of 28 teams that are part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System and is a federal resource that can quickly be mobilized to deploy to incidents anywhere in the country.

The team is sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department.