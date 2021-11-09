Gov. Wolf urges approval of bill aimed at improving veteran’s lives

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf and Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvanian’s Adjutant General and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) called on the General Assembly to review a new veterans legislation.

Aimed at improving the lives of nearly 800,000 veterans in the commonwealth, the package of bills would expand benefits such as veterans’ preference in hiring. The bills would also include a real estate tax exemption for veterans who are disabled.

“Pennsylvania`s veterans have served our nation and communities with honor, and we owe it to all of them to offer programs and services that will improve their quality of life,” Governor Tom Wolf said.

Additionally, the proposed bills include fishing license fee exemptions for therapeutic programs and reimbursement for Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI) coverage for National Guard members.

“As a nation and commonwealth, we must make sure that the service and sacrifice of our veterans is never overlooked or forgotten,” Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler said.

To view a list of bills the Wolf administration is prioritizing, visit the governor’s website.