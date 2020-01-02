Gov. Wolf to announce statewide mental health initiative

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is expected to announce Pennsylvania’s new statewide mental health initiative.

“Reach Out PA: Your Mental Health Matters” is an all-agency effort to remove the stigma associated with mental health care.

The initiative will encourage individuals experiencing psychological distress to ask for help and make mental health care and resources more accessible by increasing awareness and affordability.

The governor is expected to announce the initiative Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in the Governor’s Reception Room.