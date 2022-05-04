PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf plans to deliver remarks on access to abortion in Pennsylvania, following the leak of a draft from the Supreme Court with the intention to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Gov. Wolf said a decision by the Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade will not have an immediate impact on Pennsylvania or its current laws. He will hold a press conference at Independence Hall in Philadelphia at 11 a.m.

“Should this opinion become final, abortion access in Pennsylvania will remain legal and safe as long as I am governor,” Gov. Wolf said. “I will continue to veto any legislation that threatens access to abortion and women’s health care.”

Gov. Wolf also stated that the draft opinion is a “seismic reversal and will set back women’s and birthing people’s health care by decades.”

He has vetoed three different anti-abortion bills since taking office.

