Gov. Wolf: ‘Stay home if you are able’ in response to heavy rain, flooding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf Administration provided an update on Pennsylvania’s response to heavy rain and flooding as remnants of Hurricane Ida continue to come through the state.

Governor Tom Wolf said this is an extremely dangerous storm that is impacting the entire state and is asking everyone to stay home if they are able.

“If you must travel, please monitor the latest road conditions and weather updates,” Gov. Wolf said. “Please, I urge everyone to take this storm seriously and stay safe.”

Water rescue teams have been dispatched across the state to areas where more significant impacts from the rain and flooding are expected, according to PEMA Director Randy Padfield.

Motorists should watch for ponding on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas while traveling.