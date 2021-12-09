Gov. Wolf speaks about harmful effects of anti-abortion policies

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks with members of the media at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Many state and local governments across the country have suspended public records requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic, denying or delaying access to information that could shed light on key government decisions. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Gov. Wolf along with Pennsylvania’s Attorney General (AG) Josh Shapiro, local legislative members, and abortion activists and stakeholders at People’s Park in Philadelphia to discuss the damaging impacts of anti-abortion policies.

Six different anti-choice bills have been introduced by members of Pennsylvania’s General Assembly since 2016.

Studies show that abortion bans hurt pregnant people, families, and society – leading to worse health outcomes for pregnant people and babies, increasing maternal mortality rates, and cause financial hardship on our economy.

“Abortion is health care and it must remain safe and legal,” Gov. Wolf said. “Republican politicians have spent decades trying to dismantle the right to abortion and reproductive health care by passing restrictive abortion bans, including here in Pennsylvania. The Supreme Court ruling this spring could put necessary reproductive health care, including abortions, in jeopardy and we all need to sound the alarm.”

AG Shapiro, Senator Nikil Saval, Representative Mary Isaacson, representatives of Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania, and members of Pennsylvania’s Commission for Women were part of the people that attended.

“Extreme politicians have continued a sustained assault on reproductive health care and the right to choose,” said AG Shapiro. “I will always stand up to protect that right and will defend Pennsylvanians from these cruel and unconstitutional restrictions.”

In defending abortion policies, Gov. Wolf has vetoed three bills placed on his desk for signature and vowed to veto the rest