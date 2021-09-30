Gov. Wolf signs bills to protect public health measures

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf has signed three bills into law to protect public health measures.

Gov. Wolf signed House Bill 1774, House Bill 1861 and House Bill 184.

House Bill 1774 amends the Achieving Better Care by Monitoring All Prescriptions Program (ABC-MAP) Act to allow more personnel to access information through Pennsylvania’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program. This will help reduce the prevalence of substance use disorder and help Pennsylvanians get resources for recovery, according to the governor’s office.

House Bill 1861 temporarily extended certain suspensions of regulations and statutes that were issued under the COVID-19 disaster declaration through March 31, 2022.

House Bill 184, also called Shawn’s Law, enhances a sentence for causing or aiding suicide when the victim is under 18 years old, has an intellectual disability, or has autism spectrum disorder.