Gov. Wolf signs bill extending restaurant liquor license flexibility

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf signed three bills into law Friday one of which provides greater flexibilities for restaurants Liquor Licenses.

House Bill 425 extends flexibility for certain licensees, including restaurants by allowing them to extend the area in which they are licensed to serve alcohol to include a seating area within 1,000 feet of their main location, giving the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) the ability to issue eligible licensees unlimited off-premise catering permits and an additional year of safekeeping, and allows a licensee that closes permanently to sell their liquor and wine to another licensee.

House Bill 1452 provides for flexibility in the emergency publication of the PA Bulletin.

Senate Bill 880 designates a portion of State Route 2014/Washington Street beginning at the intersection of South Courtland Street and Day Street and ending at the intersection of Brown Street in Monroe County as the Samuel Newman Way.

Additional information can be found by visiting governor.pa.gov.