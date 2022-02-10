Gov. Wolf signs Alzheimer’s, Dementia early detection bill

This Wednesday, July 22, 2020, photo provided by C2N Diagnostics shows equipment in a lab that analyzes blood samples at the company’s facility in the Center for Emerging Technologies in St. Louis. C2N Diagnostics has started selling the first blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease, a leap for the field that could make it much easier for people to learn whether they have dementia. It also raises concern about the accuracy and impact of such life-altering news. (Jerry Naunheim Jr./C2N Diagnostics via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf signed a bill into law Thursday to help detect and diagnose Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related disorders.

House Bill 1082 brings issues related to early detection to the PA Department of Health to help establish a coordinated public response. The bill also directs the department to collaborate with other public and private stakeholders to help broaden the public awareness and understanding of the early warning signs of cognitive decline and to have conversations with their health care providers about memory concerns.

“When it comes to cognitive health, early detection and diagnosis is paramount and early intervention is key to obtaining proper care and planning for the future,” Director of State Government Affairs for the Alzheimer’s Association Jennifer Ebersole said. “Our state’s aging population is one of the largest in the country, and it will only continue to grow. Legislation like this, which directly addresses the needs of Pennsylvania residents and establishes a foundation for future collaboration and intervention, are really where we see promise in Pennsylvania’s ability to address, and hopefully, curtail this public health crisis.”

There are reportedly 280,000 Pennsylvanians 65 years of age and older who are living with Alzheimer’s disease while many more may go undiagnosed. The Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association says the earlier dementia is diagnosed, the sooner an individual and their family can start planning for the future allowing the individual to participate in decision-making when their cognition is least impacted.

Support and information on Alzheimer’s Disease can be found on the Alzheimer’s Association’s website or by calling their helpline at 800-272-3900.