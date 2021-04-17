Gov. Wolf sends more than 1,000 Pa. National Guard members to Philly

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf signed a proclamation, activating more than 1,000 active-duty Pennsylvania National Guard members to support local officials and law enforcement in Philadelphia.

Per the city’s request, PANG members will assist with traffic control, area security, and specifically, security at critical infrastructure sites.

“This declaration allows the commonwealth to take preemptive steps to ensure the safety of our fellow Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said. “The activation of the National Guard supports the current efforts in Philadelphia to protect our beloved neighbors and city.”

At this time, there is no credible threat to Pennsylvania.