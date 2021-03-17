Gov. Wolf says he supports legalizing marijuana

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania.

Wolf said Wednesday he’s in favor of legalizing marijuana for recreational use and he’s urging the Legislature to consider it.

Wolf made the announcement while releasing a report from Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s statewide listening tour on legalizing marijuana. The report says 65-70% of Pennsylvanians who attended the listening tour stops approve the legalization of adult-use marijuana.

“We now know the majority of Pennsylvanians are in favor of legalization, and that includes me,” Wolf said.

Wolf asked the Legislature to seriously debate and consider the legalization of adult-use, recreational marijuana.

The governor also wants lawmakers to pass a bill that decriminalizes non-violent and small marijuana-related offenses, and he wants the expungement of past convictions of nonviolent and small marijuana-related crimes.

“I have said in the past that I wasn’t sure that Pennsylvania was ready for this. I believe, in the basis of what the lieutenant governor did, that Pennsylvania is ready for this,” Wolf said.

The reports says Pennsylvanians expressed near-unanimous support for marijuana decriminalization and mass expungement of non-violent and small cannabis-related offenses.

Many said marijuana should be grown on farms to create jobs, and people were also interested in a provision to allow six to eight homegrown plants for personal use.

People want revenue from legal marijuana to support infrastructure, education, and property tax relief.

Most are opposed to candy-like edibles, such as gummy worms, because of their potential appeal for children, and there are concerns about an increase of people driving under the influence, the report states.