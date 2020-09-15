Gov. Wolf responds to federal judges ruling on state’s pandemic restrictions

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf responded Tuesday to a federal judge’s ruling that called his pandemic restrictions ‘unconstitutional.’

Wolf said his administration would be appealing the decision before mentioning both President Trump and Republicans in the Pennsylvania House have continued to downplay the virus.

U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, sided with plaintiffs that included hair salons, drive-in movie theaters, a farmer’s market vendor, a horse trainer, and several Republican officeholders in their lawsuit against Wolf and his health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine.

“The Wolf administration’s pandemic policies have been overreaching and arbitrary and violated citizens’ constitutional rights,” Stickman wrote in his ruling.

Wolf responded to the ruling at a news conference Tuesday morning saying that because of his mitigation efforts early on, among other things, hospitals were never overwhelmed in Pennsylvania like they were in surrounding states and it’s “interesting” the court case has no mention of that.

“I would never follow the irresponsible demands of the president or the republican legislature, absolutely not” Wolf continued.

