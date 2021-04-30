Gov. Wolf recognizes Cambria County corrections employee for COVID-19 safety efforts

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks at the press conference. As part of the priority to safely and quickly get more students back in the classroom, Governor Tom Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force today announced that Pennsylvania will use the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for PreK-12 teachers and other school staff. Harrisburg, PA – March 3, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Gov. Tom Wolf is honoring state employees who went “above and beyond” this year with Governor’s Awards for Excellence.

Wolf is recognizing three Department of Corrections employees from PA Correctional Industries (PCI) for group actions that went above and beyond their daily workload to assist with combatting COVID-19, according to a press release.

Craig Northrop of Flinton, Cambria County, is one of the three Correctional Industries Mangers that ensured that PCI was successful with its task to help make the state safe by manufacturing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The other two employees include Gerald Arasin of Pottstown, Montgomery County, and William J. York of Lewistown, Mifflin County.

“The commonwealth is very fortunate to have employees of this caliber working hard in this fight against COVID-19,” Wolf said in the release. “Their attention to detail and taking serious responsibility of the task presented to them makes it easy to honor them and the work they have done.”

It’s reported that manufactured to date is more than 780,000 white masks, 41,950 black masks (for DOC staff), 28,000 white gowns, 3,285,100 bars of antibacterial soap, 1,798 cases of PDC-45 disinfectant and 3,882 cases of EnvirX hard surface disinfectant.

Northrop began working for the Department of Corrections at SCI Houtzdale in 2005 as a General Industry Factory Foreman and promoted in 2010 to General Factory Supervisor, the release said. In 2019, he was promoted again to Correctional Industries Manager 2 at SCI Huntingdon where he is currently working.

The Governor’s Awards for Excellence recognize commonwealth employees for exemplary job performance or service that reflects initiative, leadership, innovation and increased efficiency. The three DOC employees are among 51 employees from 10 agencies who earned the award.

A virtual awards ceremony will be held May 5.