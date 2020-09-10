Gov. Wolf receives Hubert H. Humphrey Award for Public Service

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf received the American Political Science Association (APSA) Hubert H. Humphrey Award on Wednesday.

The award, which was announced during a virtual ceremony at the APSA annual meeting, honors notable public service by a political scientist. Previous recipients of the award include Condoleezza Rice, Susan E. Rice, Henry G. Cisneros, Mark Hatfield, Madeline Albright, Donna E. Shalala, Brent Scowcroft and Daniel Patrick Moynihan.

Tom Wolf embarked on a lifetime of public service early when he interrupted his undergraduate studies at Dartmouth to spend two years serving in the peace corps in India. He went on to earn a doctorate in political science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and his doctoral thesis was awarded APSA’s E. E. Schattschneider Award for best dissertation in the field of American government in 1983. After completing his studies, Tom returned to his hometown in York County, PA, to begin working for the family business. As a business owner, Tom invested in his employees because he knew that it was their work that truly made the Wolf Organization successful.

Throughout his life, Tom has remained committed to volunteering in his community and has served on the boards of numerous organizations dedicated to education, health, welfare, economic development, culture, and the arts. The desire to serve his fellow Pennsylvanians drove Tom to run for governor and continues to guide his actions every day.

During his tenure in Harrisburg, Gov. Wolf has fought for change to improve the lives of Pennsylvanians. Gov. Wolf has invested in education, improved health care, fought the opioid epidemic and advocated for government reform. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has worked tirelessly to protect the public health and help the commonwealth recover from the crisis.

“I am honored to receive the Hubert H. Humphrey Award,” said Gov. Wolf. “Though I am not a career politician, I have always felt a deep call to service, and it is a great honor to have that service recognized by such a distinguished organization. I am proud to serve my fellow Pennsylvanians as their governor.”