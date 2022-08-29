PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program.

The program would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.

“This money will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth, providing a much-needed buffer against prices that are artificially and temporarily higher due to inflation,” Gov. Wolf said. “Let’s put this cash back in the pockets of Pennsylvanians, to help cover the higher costs of gas, groceries, and everything else.

Through the PA Opportunity Program, Pennsylvania householders with an income of $80,000 or less would receive direct payments of up to $2,000. First introduced in February with the proposal to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Gov. Wolf’s $500 million PA Opportunity Program now proposes using general funds and has the support of Democratic members who ​have submitted co-sponsorship memos in the House and Senate signaling their intent to reintroduce legislation to fund the Program.



“Why on earth wouldn’t we act to do all of that, when we have the funds necessary to make this investment in the people of Pennsylvania, right now?” Gov. Wolf said. “I am once again calling on Republican leaders in the General Assembly to send a bill to my desk to help the people of Pennsylvania.”

In addition to Rep. Innamorato and Roots of Faith, the governor was joined by Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

“Everyone in Pittsburgh deserves to have opportunities to thrive, and this financial support will help thousands of people here in our city,” Mayor Gainey said. “It will help a family stay in their home, put food on their table, or help cover the costs of their prescriptions. We need to act urgently to get this money into the hands of families who need it.”



