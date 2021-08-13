Gov. Wolf orders state flags to fly half-staff for fallen firefighter

by: WTAJ Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Adams County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of firefighter Joshua Laird, who died in the line of duty on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Laird was a resident of Fairfield, PA, and a member of the Frederick County, MD, Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

The Commonwealth flag shall be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment. The United States flag is to remain at full-staff.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

