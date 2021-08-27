Gov. Wolf orders flags to half-staff in honor of Kabul victims

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference in Harrisburg, Pa., regarding the counting of ballots in the 2020 general election. Facing a deep, pandemic-inflicted budget deficit, Gov. Wolf will ask lawmakers for billions of dollars funded by higher taxes on Pennsylvania’s huge natural gas industry for workforce development and employment assistance to help the state recover. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — In accordance with a recent Presidential Flag Order, Governor Tom Wolf ordered all United States and commonwealth flags to half-staff.

The order will honor the victims of the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan Aug. 26. where two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans at the Kabul airport, according to the Pentagon. Recent reports indicate that the blast killed at least 13 U.S. troops and 95 Afghans, officials said.

Afghan officials warned that the death toll could rise since morgues in the area are stretched to capacity.

The attack marked the deadliest day for American Forces in Afghanistan since August 2011.

Flags should be lowered immediately and should fly at half-staff until sunset on Aug. 30. All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.