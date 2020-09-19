Gov. Wolf orders flags at half-staff to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Wolf has ordered that the United States and Commonwealth flags on Commonwealth facilities be at half-staff to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away last night.

Governor Wolf ordered the flags at half-staffed at sunrise. The United States Flag will remain lowered at half-staff until requested otherwise by the White House.

“Justice Ginsburg was a truly remarkable figure in American history, as both a tireless defender of the Constitution, and as a pioneer for gender equality,” said Gov. Wolf.

“Justice Ginsburg’s historic opinions from the bench broke down barriers for women and protected the vulnerable. Her contributions to our country cannot be overstated.”

The Commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.