Gov. Wolf orders flags at half-staff in honor of Memorial Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf Friday ordered all United States and Pennsylvania State flags at all public buildings and grounds to be flown at half-staff on Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.

According to the United States Flag Code, the U.S. flag should be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to noon on Memorial Day, in honor of our nation’s battle heroes.

“On Memorial Day, we commemorate the sacrifices of the brave individuals who serve in our armed forces and honor those who gave up their lives to preserve our freedom,” said Governor Wolf. “Memorial Day is a day of remembrance, to honor those we have lost and to share our gratitude for their immense sacrifice.”