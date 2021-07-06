Gov. Wolf orders flag to half-staff in honor of fallen firefighter

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference in Harrisburg, Pa., regarding the counting of ballots in the 2020 general election. Facing a deep, pandemic-inflicted budget deficit, Gov. Wolf will ask lawmakers for billions of dollars funded by higher taxes on Pennsylvania’s huge natural gas industry for workforce development and employment assistance to help the state recover. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag in Montgomery County to fly at half-staff in honor of volunteer firefighter Sean W. DeMuynck.

DeMuynck, 35, was of the Lower Merion Fire Department and died in the line of duty Monday, July 5. DeMuynck responded to a call of a house fire and was unresponsive to crew communication until other members of the department found him unconscious on the third floor of the home.

DeMuynck was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The order includes all commonwealth flags on commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Montogomery County to remain lowered until sunset, July 10.

The United States flag is to remain and full staff.