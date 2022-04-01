HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered all commonwealth flags on commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds fly at half-staff to honor Lebanon City Police Lieutenant William Lebo, who was shot and killed on March 31 while on duty.

The commonwealth flag will remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The flag will also be half-staffed on the day of Lieutenant Lebo’s funeral, however, a date is yet to be announced.

“My heart goes out to Lieutenant Lebo’s family, and to the families of the two officers injured in this shooting,” said Gov. Wolf. “Our commonwealth’s law enforcement officers put themselves in harm’s way every day to serve and protect their communities. All of Pennsylvania joins the Lebanon community in mourning this tragedy.”

The United States flag is to remain at full-staff through this tribute and all Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

Lebo was shot and killed during a gunfight with Travis Shaud, 34, on March 31. Two other officers were shot and are currently hospitalized. Shaud was killed during the gunfight with police.