Gov. Wolf nominates current acting secretary in Department of State as newest Secretary of Commonwealth

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Wolf has announced the nomination of Veronica Degraffenreid, who currently is the acting secretary of the Department of State, to serve as the next Secretary of Commonwealth.

Degraffenreid originally joined the Department of State back on February 10 of last year, serving as a Special Advisor on the Election Modernization.

In that role, she worked with all 67 counties in Pennsylvania to ensure there was adequate support and resources during the 2020 elections, specifically PPE for election workers and voters to stay safe as we continued to battle through the pandemic.

“I am honored to be nominated to serve as Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Acting Secretary Degraffenreid.

“In my time with the Department of State, I have had the privilege of working with outstanding staff at the state and county levels, and I look forward to continuing our good work together to serve Pennsylvania voters, licensees, business owners, non-profit and charitable organizations and state athletics.”

Before joining the Department of State in Pennsylvania, she spent the past decade serving various roles with the North Carolina Board of Elections. Prior to that, Degraffenreid spent 10 years serving as the Special Litigation Legal Assistant with the North Carolina Department of Justice.

“Veronica Degraffenreid is a nationally respected expert in election administration and the perfect person to lead the Department of State,” said Gov. Wolf.

“In addition, in her role as acting secretary, Veronica has shown excellent leadership across the department’s responsibilities, including supporting economic development through corporate filings and transactions and protecting public health and safety through professional licensure.”

Degraffenreid was appointed Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth on February 8, 2021.