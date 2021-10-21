Gov. Wolf calls on legislature to improve wages, paid sick leave

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced a plan to increase worker pay and guarantee paid leave in Pennsylvania.

“I’m taking executive action and calling for legislative action to create safer workplaces, promote higher wages and guarantee paid leave for workers. These three necessary changes will help workers and transform the nature of work in Pennsylvania.”

Gov. Wolf has called on the General Assembly to pass Senate Bill 12 or House Bill 345 to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $12 an hour with a path to $15 an hour. He is also urging the legislature to pass Senate Bill 13 and House Bill 1035, which would provide paid sick leave to workers in Pennsylvania.

Gov. Wolf is also directing the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to verify a business receiving an offer of assistance provide works paid sick leave and pays no less than the minimum wage for state employees ($13.50) before making a final offer. The $13.50 minimum wage for state employees will reach $15 by July 1, 2024, according to the governor’s office.

“With our economy on the comeback, there are so many job openings that people can select the option that is best for their family. This is a critical moment for Pennsylvania workers, and it’s time we stop asking why there is a labor shortage and start asking how we can make jobs better,” said Gov. Wolf.​ “With Pennsylvanians renowned for our work ethic, this is an opportunity to improve jobs in the state, which will attract and retain hardworking people to live here and bring new industries to the commonwealth that want a talented, skilled and dedicated workforce.