Gov. Wolf joins N.Y., N.J. and Conn. governors to share gun crime data

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJET) — The commonwealth of Pennsylvania has joined New Jersey, New York and Connecticut in an effort to prevent gun violence and enhance public safety.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed a Memorandum of Understanding to share crime gun data across state lines.

The agreement is an effort to detect, deter and investigate gun crimes, as well as identify and apprehend straw purchasers, suspect dealers, firearms traffickers and other criminals.

Gov. Wolf: “If we want to reduce the scourge of gun violence, we must work with partners in our communities, as well as our neighboring states, to curb the flow of illegal guns and those used to commit criminal acts. This collaboration among our states will be an important resource to protect the public and I’m proud to work with New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut on the shared goal of making our communities safer.”

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro: “Today’s announcement builds on our work to collaborate and share gun trace information across state lines. We know that sharing information works. Two years after we launched Track + Trace, police are able to identify a record number of crime guns, allowing investigators to go after the source and help prevent shootings. This memorandum will help ensure we can continue our work. Gun trafficking does not respect state lines, and we must collaborate beyond our borders to stop it.”

N.J. Gov. Murphy: “Firearms trafficking networks frequently engage in criminal activities on an interstate basis, and in order to prevent gun violence in our communities, we must work collaboratively as a region. By sharing vital gun crime information with New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, we are equipping our law enforcement agencies with the necessary resources and intel to analyze, track, and deter gun violence. Our multi-state approach reaffirms our collective commitment and shared goal of ending gun violence in our communities and enhancing public safety throughout our region.”

N.Y. Gov. Hochul: “Putting an end to the gun violence epidemic will require an all-hands-on-deck collaborative approach, which is why we are taking an important step forward today working with New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut to share crime gun data between our respective states. This regional partnership will give law enforcement the resources they need to combat gun violence, save lives and make our communities safer.”

Connecticut Gov. Lamont: “Working together, our states’ law enforcement agencies can collaboratively share critical gun crime data and directly confront the threat of gun violence and criminal activity. This regional partnership will allow law enforcement in each of our states to share data in order to detect, deter, and investigate gun crimes, and apprehend straw purchasers, suspect dealers, firearms traffickers, and other criminals. Firearms are frequently taken across state borders when involved in crimes, and Connecticut is committed to partnering in these kinds of regional coalitions to strengthen the safety of our communities.”