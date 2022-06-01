BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the midst of a national baby formula shortage, a new manufacturer in Berks County, Pennsylvania is working to provide some relief the crisis.

ByHeart launched its instant formula in late March 2022, after five years of research. President and co-founder Mia Funt said it was the largest clinical trial for baby formula in the last 25 years.

“Little did we know how important that decision would be today in enabling us to use certain levers that are in our control to show up for parents in this time of need,” said Funt.

Funt said ByHeart is the first baby formula manufacturer to open globally over the last 15 years.

The Wolf Administration is investing $1.75 million in ByHeart and visited the site in Reading, praising the company’s timeliness.

“At a time when so many families are struggling, your hard work, Mia, you and your team, is really more important than ever,” said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

The company works directly with farmers to source milk for their formula. 99% of ingredients are sourced from whole foods, with the remaining 1% being vitamins and minerals.

“We are steeped in the history of dairy and we’re proud of that, but we’re also excited about the innovation, about the entrepreneurial spirit,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding.

Its unique recipe is the first instant formula in the U.S. to receive Clean Label Product certification.

ByHeart is sold exclusively online, but Funt said they have plans to sell in retail stores. There is currently a waitlist for new customers.

“No one solution is going to solve this problem,” said Governor Wolf. “ByHeart, as important as it is, by itself isn’t going to solve it, but every bit helps, and this really helps, in a very timely way.”