ALLENTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced his ongoing commitment to ensuring Pennsylvania continues to invest equitably in education.

“Our historic investments in education throughout my administration are ensuring a better future for our children and a stronger Pennsylvania, and we must continue to do so equitably. Through sound fiscal management, we have been able to make meaningful investments in education and this work must continue,” Gov. Wolf said. “Through these ongoing efforts, we are setting up a Pennsylvania where all students receive a top tier education, where local taxpayers aren’t shouldering the bulk of the responsibility for funding schools, and where all Pennsylvanians have an opportunity to succeed.”

The Level Up program has provided $100 million equity supplement to the state’s 100 most underfunded schools districts. State Rep. Mike Schlossberg (D-132nd) introduced the initiative as legislation last year.

“Every student in Pennsylvania deserves access to world-class education in their neighborhood, regardless of zip code. Level-Up offers Pennsylvania’s most economically distressed districts access to the resources they need to make that possible,” Schlossberg said. “Thanks to Governor Wolf, Pennsylvania took the first steps to implementing Level-Up last year. Now we need to take it to the next level. I am proud to stand with Governor Wolf to see that through.”

The governor’s final budget calls for building on the momentum of previous years with a generational investment of $1.9 billion in education from pre-k through college, including:

• $70 million for Pre-K Counts and Head Start Supplemental Assistance.

• $1.25 billion in basic education funding, bringing the total going through the Fair Funding

Formula to more than $2 billion, or 26.5 percent of state funding.

• $300 million increase for Level Up.

• $200 million increase for Special Education.

• $125 million for higher education institutions.

While in office, Gov. Wolf has secured an additional $1.8 billion in funding for preK through college education. This includes more than $1.1 billion for basic education, $190 million for special education, and $40 million for career and technical education.