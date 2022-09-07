PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Democratic legislative champions for gun violence prevention and local advocates fighting against gun violence to highlight his $355 million commitment to safer communities in Pennsylvania.



At Mander Playground, where the community has seen gun violence-fueled bloodshed firsthand, Gov. Wolf announced the availability of $100.5 million to support effective community violence intervention efforts across Pennsylvania.



“I’ve committed $355 million and taken as much executive action as I can throughout the course of my administration to prevent more bloodshed, and more tears shed, in this commonwealth,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pennsylvanians deserve to live their lives without gun violence-induced fear. With continued creativity, investments, and partnerships, safer communities are within reach.”

Through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), two new violence intervention programs are now open. Gov. Wolf secured record-funding for PCCD in his final budget