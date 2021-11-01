Gov. Wolf discusses health equity and announces Pennie’s 2022 open enrollment

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf was in Philadelphia on Monday to discuss the state’s ongoing effort to promote health equity and announce the open enrollment period for 2022 healthcare coverage through Pennie.

The 2022 open enrollment period for Pennie, which is Pennsylvania’s state-based health insurance marketplace, began on Monday, Nov. 1.

“With Pennie, Pennsylvanians have access to a variety of resources to help them understand how to apply, shop, and enroll in health coverage including access to people who can help them right in their community,” Wolf said.

“Pennie also provides financial assistance for those who qualify, which means health care coverage is more affordable for Pennsylvanians. Now, more Pennsylvanians can access the care they deserve, ultimately giving more people the opportunity to live healthier lives,” he added.

Wolf signed legislation establishing Pennie in 2019. There are currently nearly 344,000 Pennie customers in Pennsylvania.

“Now is the time to sign up for low-cost, quality coverage through Pennie. As a result of the American Rescue Plan premium savings, coverage has never been more in reach for so many Pennsylvanians,” Pennie Executive Director Zachary Sherman said.

“Nine out of 10 Pennie customers qualify for savings which have increased in value for low-income individuals, working families, and near-retirees,” Sherman said.

Individuals are encouraged to enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage that begins New Year’s Day. More information is available online here.