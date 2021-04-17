Gov. Wolf commemorates five year anniversary of “Medical Marijuana Program” being established

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference in Harrisburg, Pa., regarding the counting of ballots in the 2020 general election. Facing a deep, pandemic-inflicted budget deficit, Gov. Wolf will ask lawmakers for billions of dollars funded by higher taxes on Pennsylvania’s huge natural gas industry for workforce development and employment assistance to help the state recover. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Wolf is commemorating the five year anniversary of the establishment of the Medical Marijuana Program, also known as Act 16 of 2016, in the commonwealth.

Since the program has been established, close to 553,000 patients and caregivers are registered for the program to obtain medical marijuana for one of 23 serious medical conditions. Currently, there are more than 327,400 active certifications as part of the program.

“On the five-year anniversary of the creation of Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program, we continue to forge ahead in getting medicine to those with serious medical conditions,” Gov. Wolf said.

“The work that the Department of Health does to ensure that products are available and that patients are able to receive medicine as seamlessly as possible, particularly during the pandemic, is exemplary.”

All of the 114 operational dispensaries are open and dispensing products to patients, the Wolf administration says.

“In addition to the well-run medical marijuana program, the department is very proud of its unique and first-of-its-kind medical marijuana research program,” said Acting Sec. of Health Alison Beam.

“It is clear that the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program is among the most successful programs across the country.”

The administration adds that more than 31.2 million products have been sold since the start of the program, with total sales within the program close to $2.6 billion. More than $1.5 billion in sales has been from the dispensaries to patients.