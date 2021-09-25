Gov. Wolf approves Bedford County to receive federal disaster relief from Ida, other counties announced

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference in Harrisburg, Pa., regarding the counting of ballots in the 2020 general election. Facing a deep, pandemic-inflicted budget deficit, Gov. Wolf will ask lawmakers for billions of dollars funded by higher taxes on Pennsylvania’s huge natural gas industry for workforce development and employment assistance to help the state recover. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Following President Biden’s declaration of major disaster in Pennsylvania from the remnants of Ida, Gov. Wolf announced that Bedford County along with additional counties have been approved for federal disaster relief.

Through the Individual Assistance program, Bedford along with Northampton counties will have federal funding and services provided to them by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

This comes after Gov. Wolf requested for Biden to approve the Individual Assistance for the PA counties. Other counties along with Bedford include Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia and York counties are included in the Individual Assistance.

“This terrible storm had a significant impact on the entire commonwealth,” Gov. Wolf said. Thanks to the thorough work of state, federal and local officials to assess damages, more counties are now eligible for much-needed federal assistance. “As Pennsylvanians continue to recover from the storm’s impact, this financial support will undoubtedly help even more individuals and households.”

Wolf urges any of those who have been impacted by Ida to register with FEMA and apply for disaster assistance.

Sometime in the near future, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) will be working alongside partners at FEMA and also county governments to open Disaster Recovery Centers in the impacted communities, more information can be found on PEMA’s website.

“The impact of this disaster will be felt for years to come,” PEMA Director Randy Padfield said . “Getting Individual Assistance to survivors will speed up the recovery process to restore some sense of normalcy in these communities

Impacted residents of Bedford, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia and York counties can register with FEMA online at the disaster assistance website through the FEMA app or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). Helpline services are available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.