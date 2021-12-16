Gov. Wolf announces trust fund grant opportunities for veterans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2021-22 Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF) is accepting grant applications for programs and services that benefit Pennsylvania veterans.

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) will award up to $1 million in VTF grants to non-profit organizations, veteran service organizations and county directors of veteran affairs across the state. The applications are due by 2 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2022.

“Through the Veterans’ Trust Fund grant program, we are able to partner with community organizations and county advocates to see that the needs of our veterans and their families are met after they return home from serving and sacrificing,” Gov. Wolf said. “The generosity of Pennsylvanians who donate to the Fund is admired and appreciated throughout state government.”

Grants will be considered in the following areas:

Up to a total of $200,000 in grant funding is available for new, innovative or expanded programs or services operated by the county directors of veterans affairs or the Pennsylvania Association of County Directors of Veterans Affairs. The areas of emphasis for applicants in this category are veterans’ outreach, veterans’ court programs and training and capacity building initiatives.

Up to $800,000 in VTF funding is available to veteran service organizations with 501(c)(19) status and non-profit organizations with a mission of serving Pennsylvania veterans granted 501(c)(3) status under the Internal Revenue Code. Funding priorities for applicants in this category are employment and education, behavioral health initiatives and other programs or services that address unmet needs of veterans and their families.

You can learn more about the application process online.