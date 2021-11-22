Gov. Wolf announces spending plan for American Rescue Plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Wolf announced Pennsylvania’s spending plan for the American Rescue Plan Act federal funding, which will be directed toward Medicaid-funded essential care services.

These services will be for seniors, adults with disabilities, adults with behavioral health needs and children with chronic, complex medical needs.

“More than 3 million Pennsylvanians are able to access essential physical and behavioral health care because of Medicaid, but beyond that, Medicaid makes it possible for individuals to live safely and supported in their communities among their families and peers,” said Gov. Wolf. “As Pennsylvania continues to rebuild from a difficult two years, this funding will be an invaluable investment in normalizing and advancing services and supports for Pennsylvanians.”

Pennsylvania’s funding plan focuses on the following domains:

Increasing access to home and community-based services

Staff recruiting and retention

Providing necessary supplies to safely facilitate services

Additional trainings and learning opportunities through workforce support

Supporting families caring for their loved one

Improving functional capabilities of people with disabilities

Enhancing transitional supports

Home and community-based services capacity building

The plan is pending full approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. You can view the full plan on the Department of Human Services’ website.