Gov. Wolf announces retirement of PA’s Adjutant General

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — This morning, Governor Tom Wolf announced the retirement of Adjutant General and head of the PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Maj. Gen. Anthony J. Carrelli.

Maj. Gen. Anthony J. Carrelli has spent the last 35 years serving the public, Governor Wolf said in a release. He will be replaced by Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler as the acting adjutant general effective today.

Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler has served as PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs deputy adjutant general – Army since 2017, and is a 33-year veteran of the PA Army National Guard.

Their goal is to “provide quality service to the commonwealth’s veterans and their families, and to oversee and support the members of the Pennsylvania National Guard.”