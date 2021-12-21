Happy New Year 2022 Light Up Downtown State College
Gov. Wolf announces grants for career, tech centers in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has awarded almost $1.5 million in grants to career and technical centers across the state, according to an announcement from Governor Tom Wolf.

Grants were awarded to 39 career and technical centers, including several from our viewing area. The list can be found below:

NameCountyAmount
Greater Altoona CTCBlair$50,000
Admiral Peary AVTSCambria$3,424
Greater Johnstown CTCCambria$50,000
Central PA Institute of Science & TechnologyCentre$50,000

“There is an incredible number of job openings for skilled workers in communities throughout Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf “This equipment will allow young people to get the hands-on training they need for those good jobs that pay family-sustaining wages. I am committed to making job training available so people can get the latest skills to succeed and fill the jobs with employers across the state.”

State Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria) said this grant will allow the Greater Johnstown CTC to purchase new equipment that will help to better prepare students for in-demand careers with local businesses

“We want students to hit the ground running when they graduate, and that means training on the most current equipment and using the most updated technology available,” Burns said.

