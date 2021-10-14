Gov. Wolf announces funds for affordable rental housing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced multiple awards for affordable rental housing in Pennsylvania on Thursday, which will create an additional 1,974 rental units.

The funds are administered by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency. Out of the 1,974 rental units being added, 1886 of them will be for low-income Pennsylvania residents. The other 93 will be for people at or below 30% of the area median income supported by the National Housing Trust Funds.

“The pandemic has shown just how important affordable housing is for people’s health and quality of life,” said Gov. Wolf. “I’m pleased that we are able to help fund the construction of these new rental units to meet the demand for more affordable housing in the commonwealth.”

Two projects in our area will receive funding:

Name Address NHF PennHOMES LIHTC Award Evergreen Heights 101 Bottlebrush Court State College $565,220 $631,420 $1,214,496 Mount Union Senior Lofts 10 West Market Street, Mount Union $1,200,000 $1,250,000