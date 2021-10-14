Gov. Wolf announces funds for affordable rental housing

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced multiple awards for affordable rental housing in Pennsylvania on Thursday, which will create an additional 1,974 rental units.

The funds are administered by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency. Out of the 1,974 rental units being added, 1886 of them will be for low-income Pennsylvania residents. The other 93 will be for people at or below 30% of the area median income supported by the National Housing Trust Funds.

“The pandemic has shown just how important affordable housing is for people’s health and quality of life,” said Gov. Wolf. “I’m pleased that we are able to help fund the construction of these new rental units to meet the demand for more affordable housing in the commonwealth.” 

Two projects in our area will receive funding:

NameAddressNHF PennHOMESLIHTC Award
Evergreen Heights101 Bottlebrush Court State College$565,220$631,420$1,214,496
Mount Union Senior Lofts10 West Market Street, Mount Union$1,200,000$1,250,000

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss